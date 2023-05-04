These foods have had the most serious recalls in the past years

Contaminated water used to irrigate the fields that grow these leafy greens in California and Arizona are likely to blame for many of the contaminations within the past years, Ronholm said. While many may wash their lettuce, few cook their leafy greens — adding to the risk of infection.

“Heating kills bacteria, but most people, understandably, don’t want to cook their lettuce,” James E. Rogers, PhD, director of food safety research and testing at Consumer Reports said. If you are at a higher risk of complications caused by food poisonings, consider buying cooked greens — such as kale, collards and Swiss chard — instead.

Rather than buying bagged or boxed lettuce, Consumer Reports suggested buying whole-head lettuce. Remove the outer leaves of the lettuce, Rogers said.

Cheeses and deli meats

Cheeses and deli meats are ranked second for being relatively risky food products. Over the past years, there have been 16,925,594 pounds of recalled deli meats and cheeses. Listeria and salmonella bacteria from these foods caused seven deaths, 409 illnesses and 122 major recalls or outbreaks within the same time period.

Sausage, salami, ham, lunch meats, sliced cheeses, and soft cheeses can be infected with listeria because of the amount of time these foods are touched by someone’s hands, most notably when these foods go to the slicer at the store. Purchasing prepackaged deli meats and cheeses can lessen the risk of contracting listeria or salmonella, Rogers said.

Ground beef

With 13,744,438 pounds of recalled meat in the past six years, ground beef is the third riskiest form of food. The 22 major recalls or outbreaks of E. coli and salmonella over the past years have caused two deaths and 643 reported illnesses.

Packaged ground beef can be infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) if the corresponding cow was infected when slaughtered. This form of E. coli can be especially dangerous.

“Ground beef contaminated with any STEC bacteria should not be sold, period,” Rogers said.

Many cases of ground beef contamination, however, are caused by salmonella. To reduce the risk of contamination, always keep ground beef isolated from other foods. When cooking, make sure the beef reached 160°.

Onions

With 78,015,814 pounds of recalled food, onions earned the fourth highest spot on Consumer Report’s list of the riskiest foods. No deaths have been reported in relation to onion recalls over the past six years, but there have been a reported 2,167 illnesses over the past year’s 13 major recalls or outbreaks.

Red, sweet and white onions can be contaminated with salmonella, sometimes by contaminated irrigation water, bird droppings or nearby infected livestock. While refrigeration is not needed, cooking onions can kill salmonella bacteria. The report also suggested avoiding bruised onions, as bacteria can more easily enter damaged food. Wash your onions just before using them.