X

Impress your doctor: These foods will lower your cholesterol

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago
From fish to nuts to beans, these foods can improve your health

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol raises your risk of both heart disease and stroke.

Also known as bad cholesterol, LDL cholesterol can buildup around blood vessels in what is known as “plaque.” This plaque is what makes bad cholesterol such a health hazard. Luckily, there are ways to both lower and prevent high levels of bad cholesterol — potentially avoiding deadly health risks in the process. While regular exercise is integral to lowering bad cholesterol, the foods you choose to eat can also have a huge effect on your LDL cholesterol levels.

ExploreHere’s what registered nurses are making in each state this year

Fish and poultry

In order to lower bad cholesterol, the American Heart Association recommends limiting red meat consumption in favor of eating more fish and poultry. In the end, when in comes to eating meat, the important step is to lower your total saturated fat intake.

“Fish can be fatty or lean, but it’s still low in saturated fat,” the association reported. “Eat at least 8 ounces of non-fried fish each week. Choose oily fish such as salmon, trout and herring, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids. Prepare fish baked, broiled, grilled or boiled rather than breaded and fried, and without added salt, saturated fat or trans fat. Non-fried fish and shellfish, such as shrimp, crab and lobster, are low in saturated fat and are a healthy alternative to many cuts of meat and poultry.”

ExploreMake more than $200,000 a year with the highest paying nursing jobs of 2023

Nuts, beans, whole grains and fruit

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute created the Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes (TLC) program in order to promote a LDL cholesterol-lowering diet. As well as warning against the dangers of consuming too many saturated fats, the institute reported that the plant stanols found in nuts and the soluble fiber found in beans, fruits and whole grains can actively lower bad cholesterol.

“To help lower cholesterol levels more, the TLC Diet recommends adding soluble fiber and plant stanols and sterols to daily meals,” the institute reported. “Soluble fiber blocks cholesterol and fats from being absorbed through intestinal walls into the bloodstream. As with soluble fiber, plant stanols and sterols help block the absorption of cholesterol from the digestive tract, which helps to lower LDL cholesterol.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp signs bill to give insurance chief more time to review auto rates5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back: Braves star wins National League Player of the Month
21m ago

Tucker Carlson’s text that alarmed Fox leaders: ‘It’s not how white men fight’
1h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

TORPY: Embattled former councilman gets 2nd chance at public life
5h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

TORPY: Embattled former councilman gets 2nd chance at public life
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton County, developer go separate ways on business incubator project
5h ago
The Latest

Ditch these bad habits to improve energy levels
30m ago
Georgia man creates UFO lawn display, cites his own alien encounter
44m ago
Atlanta ranks as a top spot for... naked gardening
2h ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
19h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top