Impress your doctor: These foods will lower your cholesterol

Fish and poultry

In order to lower bad cholesterol, the American Heart Association recommends limiting red meat consumption in favor of eating more fish and poultry. In the end, when in comes to eating meat, the important step is to lower your total saturated fat intake.

“Fish can be fatty or lean, but it’s still low in saturated fat,” the association reported. “Eat at least 8 ounces of non-fried fish each week. Choose oily fish such as salmon, trout and herring, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids. Prepare fish baked, broiled, grilled or boiled rather than breaded and fried, and without added salt, saturated fat or trans fat. Non-fried fish and shellfish, such as shrimp, crab and lobster, are low in saturated fat and are a healthy alternative to many cuts of meat and poultry.”