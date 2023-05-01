Beta testing begins for world’s first burn nursing specialty certification

From July 10 through Aug. 6, beta testing for the world’s first ever burn nursing specialty certification (CBRN) will be underway through the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing. Nurses can apply to take part in the beta test May 10, with full testing expected to roll out this fall.
“When their employer supports certification, it contributes to their job satisfaction and retention,” Janie Schumaker, BSN, RN, CEO of the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing, told Becker’s. “We fully expect CBRNs will quickly become recognized as burn care mentors and resources by their peers and teams.”
The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing has been partnering with the American Burn Association for years to develop the specialty certification. The board has since released examination information for interested nurses. The certified burn registered nurse examination content outline can be found here.
“What is noteworthy and exciting about the CBRN content outline is that the burn care community can now see the scope and depth of the advanced burn nursing knowledge, skills and abilities — from prehospital and acute care, patient and family support, recovery and rehabilitation, and prevention and education — that will distinguish board-certified burn nurses,” Schumaker said.
All nurses from the U.S., Canada and Australia in possession of unrestricted RN or APRN licenses may apply for the beta test exam. However, there are only 400 seats available for the beta testing. Those who pass the exam will be among the first specialty certified burn nurses in the world.
“As burn nursing involves so many aspects of nursing, from critical care to psychosocial support, recognizing the importance of the burn nurse’s work in this way is incredibly meaningful to our community of professionals,” Emily Werthman, MSN, RN, burn program coordinator at the Johns Hopkins Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, told Becker’s.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com