X

Beta testing begins for world’s first burn nursing specialty certification

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

From July 10 through Aug. 6, beta testing for the world’s first ever burn nursing specialty certification (CBRN) will be underway through the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing. Nurses can apply to take part in the beta test May 10, with full testing expected to roll out this fall.

“When their employer supports certification, it contributes to their job satisfaction and retention,” Janie Schumaker, BSN, RN, CEO of the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing, told Becker’s. “We fully expect CBRNs will quickly become recognized as burn care mentors and resources by their peers and teams.”

ExploreEmory University named best nursing school in the nation

The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing has been partnering with the American Burn Association for years to develop the specialty certification. The board has since released examination information for interested nurses. The certified burn registered nurse examination content outline can be found here.

“What is noteworthy and exciting about the CBRN content outline is that the burn care community can now see the scope and depth of the advanced burn nursing knowledge, skills and abilities — from prehospital and acute care, patient and family support, recovery and rehabilitation, and prevention and education — that will distinguish board-certified burn nurses,” Schumaker said.

ExplorePiedmont to host philanthropic event for Can’t Never Could Fund

All nurses from the U.S., Canada and Australia in possession of unrestricted RN or APRN licenses may apply for the beta test exam. However, there are only 400 seats available for the beta testing. Those who pass the exam will be among the first specialty certified burn nurses in the world.

“As burn nursing involves so many aspects of nursing, from critical care to psychosocial support, recognizing the importance of the burn nurse’s work in this way is incredibly meaningful to our community of professionals,” Emily Werthman, MSN, RN, burn program coordinator at the Johns Hopkins Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, told Becker’s.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Restless Republican bench positions for 2024, 2026 2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 rescued, multiple hospitalized after fire at Chamblee family’s home
1h ago

Gwinnett sex education discussion reveals opinions but no solutions
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Mercer names scholars in program to train rural pediatricians
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Mercer names scholars in program to train rural pediatricians
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Skirmish over historic house: Site of Union general’s HQ could become a car wash
The Latest

These are the worst ‘healthy’ foods for weight loss
44m ago
Piedmont to host philanthropic event for Can’t Never Could Fund
Go Guide: What to expect at this year’s Move For Grady event
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres

DeKalb County’s 2023 high school graduation schedule
1h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
1h ago
Mercer names scholars in program to train rural pediatricians
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top