Beta testing begins for world’s first burn nursing specialty certification

“When their employer supports certification, it contributes to their job satisfaction and retention,” Janie Schumaker, BSN, RN, CEO of the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing, told Becker’s. “We fully expect CBRNs will quickly become recognized as burn care mentors and resources by their peers and teams.”

The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing has been partnering with the American Burn Association for years to develop the specialty certification. The board has since released examination information for interested nurses. The certified burn registered nurse examination content outline can be found here.