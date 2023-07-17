These nurse-themed cocktails are perfect for your next party

Nurses are often overworked and overwhelmed, so it’s important to let your hair down once in a while. Next time you throw a party for your health care colleagues, wow them with these nurse-themed cocktails.

Code Blue

Perhaps the most iconic health care-themed drink, the “code blue” is a versatile cocktail that can be crafted in many ways. New Jersey’s Tomasello Winery likes to make the drink with vodka. Here’s what you will need:

  • 1 ounce of vodka
  • two ounces of white wine
  • Half an ounce of blue curacao
  • Half an ounce of lemon juice

Once you have your ingredients, shake them over ice and pour into a martini glass. For garnish, add a medical syringe full of one ounce of cranberry juice.

The Liver Transplant

The Liver Transplant, as crafted by Home Drink Menu, is a fresh take on the iconic Long Island Iced Tea. A boozy concoction featuring several ounces of liquor, this drink is not for the faint of heart — or liver.

  • 1.5 ounces of Southern Comfort
  • 1.5 ounces of vodka
  • 1.5 ounces of Amaretto
  • 1.5 ounces of raspberry liqueur
  • 1.5 ounces of rum
  • 1.5 ounces of creme de almond
  • Three ounces of orange juice
  • Three ounces of pineapple juice
  • One ounce of sweet and sour mix

Shake the ingredients over ice into a highball glass and enjoy.

The Brain Hemorrhage

The Brain Hemorrhage is a custom shot recipe concocted by the cocktail-focused mad scientists over at Tipsy Bartender, a viral bartending channel with over 8 million YouTube subscribers. While this shot requires a little finesse to pull off, the results will undoubtedly wow any party guest.

  • Roughly half an ounce of peach schnapps
  • Roughly half an ounce of Irish cream
  • A dash of grenadine

Fill a shot glass about half way with the peach schnapps. Next, fill the rest of the glass with the Irish cream. You must add it slowly, pouring it over a spoon into the glass so that it rests on top of the schnapps. Finally, pour a small amount of the grenadine into a bottle cap, then add a small dash of it to the drink mixture to complete the shot.

The Blood Bag

Online content creator and creative recipe guru Pankobunny has crafted up a tasty, and visually stunning, cocktail that will definitely be the talk of the party. Here’s what you will need:

  • Miniature blood bags (available on Amazon)
  • 4.5 cups of orange juice
  • Half a cup of grenadine
  • One cup of tequila
  • Red food coloring

Combine all of the ingredients into a mixing bowl. Use the syringe that comes with the blood bag kit to squeeze the cocktail mixture into each bag. For extra flair, write your guests’ names and blood types onto the blood bags to personalize the experience.

