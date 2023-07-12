Georgia hospital named among America’s greatest workplaces

Newsweek, a New York-based media organization that ranks businesses nationwide, recently released its “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023″ report. In partnership with data firm Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek ranked the top 1,000 U.S. companies that employ a minimum of 1,000 workers. Among the 69 highest rated health care workplaces, Georgia’s own Memorial Health — located in Savannah — earned a maximum five stars.

The rankings report utilized data from a large employer survey featuring a sample set of over 61,000 respondents. The report also utilized a study of over 389,000 company reviews across all industry sectors.

The 1,000 companies featured within the rankings report were then ranked in one of three tiers, four stars, 4.5 stars or five stars.

“All participants evaluated the companies based on eight categories (company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation & benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce),” Newsweek reported.

“We screened all companies based on their press coverage of the past 24 months regarding keywords such as discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment etc. The media monitoring work was kindly supported by Critical Mention, an Onclusive company.”

Savannah’s Memorial Health earned the highest tier, a five-star rating. Earlier this year, Memorial Healthcare System was also named as one of the ““2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare” by Modern Healthcare Magazine.

“Our workforce is the foundation of all we’re able to do and be for communities in South Florida, and we’re proud to be an employer that talented people want to be associated with,” K. Scott Wester, CEO of Memorial Healthcare System, said in a news release. “We’re 15,000 strong, and the relationships we have with employees enables nearly everything we’ve accomplished.”

The magazine will celebrate all award recipients at a gala Sept. 28 in Chicago.

“An uncertain economy, staffing shortages, increasing demands for flexibility, and remote work opportunities are forcing every organization to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways,” Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare, said in a news release. “The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want, and need, today.”