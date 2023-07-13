44 honored at Piedmont Healthcare enhanced Nurse Residency Program

BreakingNews
Dozens of registered nurses have completed Piedmont Healthcare’s enhanced Nurse Residency Program, Piedmont Columbus announced on Monday. Now the health care system is celebrating their achievement.

Piedmont’s Transition to Practice Nurse Residency Program is a 12-month program intended to integrate certified nurses into the industry of nursing.

“Through learning and clinical experiences with preceptors, ongoing support from experienced educators, mentors and leadership, the residents are integrated into a culture that prioritizes and supports their growth,” Piedmont Columbus reported in a news release. “The goal of the program is to enhance the onboarding and residency experience of our new graduate nurses beyond just skill acquisition to address the array of challenges in the transition from student nurse to competent, confident practitioner.”

For the program, nurses are asked to choose a topic of interest to them that links evidence-based care to practice outcomes. Nurses then conduct literary searches, create background summaries, provide a report of their analysis and more. “Prevention of Hospital-Acquired Pressure Injuries in the Emergency Department,” “Metered Dose Inhaler: Patient Education in Pediatric Patients,” and “Preventing Hospital-Induced Delirium” are some of the project presentations to have been produced in the program.

“It is proven that there are many benefits to the new graduate nurse, the patient and the hospital when an established nurse residency program is in place,” Andrea Wilkins Howard, director of clinical practice and residency programs, said in a news release.

The nurse residents delivered oral presentation to nurse leadership at the end of the program, and the printed poster projects featured in their presentations will be displayed within their respective units at Piedmont Columbus over the next few weeks.

In August, Piedmont Columbus will welcome another 60 nurse residents to the Summer 2023 program, the largest class of the last three years.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

