Georgia cardiologists complete ‘groundbreaking’ pacemaker implant

The AVEIR DR is roughly 10% the size of a traditional pacemaker and significantly reduces patient exposure to lead, inflection and pacemaker-related complications. Patients who receive the AVEIR DR also experience shorter recovery periods that are less restrictive, often going home the same day as the procedure.

According to Piedmont, roughly 80% of people with abnormal or slow heart rhythms require pacing in two different heart chambers simultaneously — making the AVEIR DR a game-changer in the medical field.

“This system creates a significant opportunity to expand the number of patients we can serve,” Piedmont Heart Institute electrophysiologist Daniel Haithcock, M.D., a member of the team that performed the implantation, said in a press release.

“The data shows that there are millions of people across the U.S. who would benefit from pacing in both chambers of the heart, and we can offer a solution that allows them to improve their overall health and return to the things they love to do.”