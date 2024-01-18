Emory Healthcare to participate in $100 million Wounded Warrior veterans program

Emory University announced on Tuesday that Emory Healthcare will collaborate with the Wounded Warrior Project on a $100 million project looking into evidence-based care for veterans’ mental health and brain injuries. The funding will allow the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program to treat more post-9/11 veteran outpatients for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety and substance use disorder.

“Veterans tell us that the Warrior Care Network delivers results unlike many other treatment programs and that’s because of the shared expertise and contributions of our clinical partners,” Wounded Warrior Project chief program officer Jennifer Silva told Emory Healthcare. “Wounded Warrior Project is very proud to invest in innovative research and treatments for mental health and brain injury care that are proven to help the warriors and families we serve thrive.”

The Emory Healthcare Veterans Program is one of four academic medical centers to partner with the Wounded Warrior Project to form the Warrior Care Network and help provide quality mental health care to America’s veterans. Since launching in 2015, the Wounded Warrior Project has invested $336 million into the Warrior Care Network.