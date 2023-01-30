Study: Nurse practitioners receive more malpractice claims at physician offices

From 2017 to 2022, the total number of liability claims at nurse practitioner office practices increased by 5.8 percentage points, which the report claimed is largely due to the increased prevalence of nurse practitioner office practices.

“This increase in claims may be attributed to the overall increase of NPs in the workforce coupled with the increase of NPs working in underserved specialties, such as aging services facilities, as well as the steady decline of primary care physicians,” the study said. “In December 2019, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) reported that an estimated 290,000 NPs were licensed to practice in the United States. In April 2022, the AANP reported that the number of NPs in the workforce had increased to 360,000.”