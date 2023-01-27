X
Piedmont named one of America’s greatest workplaces for diversity

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

With a 4.5 (out of 5) diversity score, Newsweek has named Georgia’s Piedmont hospital network one of the best workplaces for diversity in America for 2023.

To tabulate the scored list of 1,000 companies, Newsweek reviewed publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and anonymous online surveys of employees. All in all, the survey garnered a whopping 350,000 company reviews.

“We’ve grouped the winning companies by six main economic sectors and 34 industries,” The report said. “The top scoring companies on our list are themselves a diverse list spanning different kinds of businesses, including St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Kellogg Company, Key Bank, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Hawaiian Airlines among others.”

In the company’s recent news release, Piedmont Healthcare largely laid the accomplishment at the feet of executive director of diversity and inclusion Jo Anne Hill.

“Piedmont has more employees in Georgia than any organization based in the state and our workforce is very diverse,” Hill said in a news release. “I believe that when we celebrate what makes us unique as individuals, we can achieve greatness. We are on that journey and it is great to see our work recognized.”

Piedmont chief human resources officer Vicki Cansler doubled down on the important of diversity in the workplace.

“One of our most important strategic goals regarding talent is to be an employer of choice for a top tier and diverse work force,” Cansler said in a press release. “It is exciting to receive this recognition from a nationally-respected brand like Newsweek.”

According to Piedmont’s chief leader, the company will continue to improve in all aspects of diversity.

“While we continue our diversity, equity and inclusion journey, we are excited to see some recent recognition for the progress that we have made,” Piedmont Healthcare president and CEO Kevin Brown said in a press release. “Recognizing and honoring diversity in our communities is an important part of living our Piedmont promise to make a positive difference in every life we touch. I am proud to be recognized for our efforts in this area.”

Hartsfield-Jackson's relocated cellphone lot drives some off-track
