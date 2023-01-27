Piedmont named one of America’s greatest workplaces for diversity

Piedmont chief human resources officer Vicki Cansler doubled down on the important of diversity in the workplace.

“One of our most important strategic goals regarding talent is to be an employer of choice for a top tier and diverse work force,” Cansler said in a press release. “It is exciting to receive this recognition from a nationally-respected brand like Newsweek.”

Explore These are the safest Georgia hospitals to work as a nurse in 2023

According to Piedmont’s chief leader, the company will continue to improve in all aspects of diversity.

“While we continue our diversity, equity and inclusion journey, we are excited to see some recent recognition for the progress that we have made,” Piedmont Healthcare president and CEO Kevin Brown said in a press release. “Recognizing and honoring diversity in our communities is an important part of living our Piedmont promise to make a positive difference in every life we touch. I am proud to be recognized for our efforts in this area.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.