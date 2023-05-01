Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Best ways to reduce your risk

Over time, UV damage accumulates, ultimately causing changes in skin texture, rapid skin aging — and sometimes cancer.

What are the signs of skin cancer and how do you check for it?

According to the National Cancer Institute, mobile phone apps have been developed to screen for skin cancer, but more study is needed before the accuracy of such apps can be verified. In the meantime, skin cancer screenings are performed by health care providers. Anyone who has already been diagnosed with skin cancer in the past should regularly receive skin cancer screenings moving forward.

“During a skin exam a doctor or nurse checks the skin for moles, birthmarks, or other pigmented areas that look abnormal in color, size, shape, or texture,” the institute reported. “Skin exams to screen for skin cancer have not been shown to decrease the number of deaths from the disease. Regular skin checks by a doctor are important for people who have already had skin cancer.”

If anything on your skin looks abnormal, contact your doctor for a screening.

Explore Nursing student practices on her dog in viral video

“If an area on the skin looks abnormal, a biopsy is usually done,” the institute explained. “The doctor will remove as much of the suspicious tissue as possible with a local excision. A pathologist then looks at the tissue under a microscope to check for cancer cells. Because it is sometimes difficult to tell if a skin growth is benign (not cancer) or malignant (cancer), you may want to have the biopsy sample checked by a second pathologist.

“Most melanomas in the skin can be seen by the naked eye. Usually, melanoma grows for a long time under the top layer of skin (the epidermis) but does not grow into the deeper layer of skin (the dermis). This allows time for skin cancer to be found early. Melanoma is easier to cure if it is found before it spreads.”

How do you avoid getting skin cancer?

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, there are a number of steps that can be taken to reduce a person’s risk of developing skin cancer. In general, avoid sunburns. Avoid tanning, especially via UV tanning beds. Always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher when spending a significant amount of time in the sun. For extended outdoor activity, use a water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Apply one ounce of sunscreen to your entire body 30 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours, after swimming or after excessive sweating. Visit a dermatologist at least once a year for a professional skin exam, and administer a screening yourself every month.

For more information, visit Your Daily Sun Protection Guide. Skin Cancer Prevention.