Nursing student practices on her dog in viral video

The veterinary technician ran through a full exam with her canine patient, asking medical questions and pausing to listen for feedback all the while.

“Now accepting new patients,” Hess joked in the video.

In total, Hess has uploaded three parts to the exam on her TikTok account. And users are enjoying it by the millions.

“Dog is thinking ‘the things I do for treats,’” one user posted. “He’s got stage four good boy,” another said.

“I hope you know this was so therapeutic,” a third added.

Since going viral, Hess has continued to post videos from her time training to be a nurse, including a video of her time bonding with her fellow nurses-in-training and footage of her reacting to receiving her exam grades.