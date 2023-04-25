Emory Healthcare chief nurse executive awarded Lifetime Achievement Award

Explore Nursing student practices on her dog in viral video

Pappas has a four-decade-long career in nursing, having started in various nursing roles in Macon. From there, Pappas dedicated 25 years to nurse leadership positions in Denver, Colorado. In 2016, she joined Emory Healthcare as the chief nurse executive. Now she is responsible for the nursing practices across the Atlanta-based health care system’s 11 hospitals and 250 outpatient clinic locations. According to Emory, Pappas has roughly 8,000 nurses under her leadership.

“Pappas served on the National Academy of Science, Engineering, & Medicine Committee on Systems Approaches to Improve Patient Care by Supporting Clinician Well-being, which issued a report being used to measure burnout and improve work conditions for nurses and others in health care on a national scale,” AONL noted. “Pappas previously served as a member of the AONL Board of Directors and currently represents AONL on the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Magnet Recognition. She recently chaired the AONL Workforce Subcommittee on Leadership.”