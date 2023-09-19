Piedmont employees are pitching in for school children in a big way

Piedmont, Georgia’s largest health care provider, announced on Friday that employees across numerous hospitals throughout the state recently participated in several community-based efforts to support children returning to school.

Piedmont Fayette employees donated “thousands” of school supplies to be distributed at National Night Out, an Aug. 1 community building event hosted by the City of Fayetteville Police Department.

“National Night Out is a way for us to connect with the community we serve as families prepare to go back to school,” Paige Muh, Piedmont Fayette’s director of community relations, said in a press release. “Providing school supplies is a way to build relationships and let citizens know that Piedmont Fayette cares about their health and wellness outside of the hospital’s walls.”

Piedmont Fayette employees were not the only ones pitching in to help children returning to school, however. Piedmont Eastside, Piedmont Macon, Macon North, Piedmont Newnan and Piedmont Rockdale employees each recently hosted school supply drives and donated supplies to local YMCA establishments. Piedmont Macon and Macon North alone participated in three different recent events, the health care provider reported.

“Piedmont’s Macon clinical hub held back-to-school drives at both hospitals to benefit about 50 school-aged students at the Brookdale Resource Center, which is for homeless people in Macon,” Piedmont reported in a press release. “Several community groups and businesses contributed to that event.

“In addition, the Macon hub used its Blue Jeans for a Cause donations (in which employees pay into a fund so that they can wear blue jeans to work on Fridays) and gave it to Burdell-Hunt Elementary to buy items for students as they headed back to school.”

Macon hub employees also participated in the Bibb County public school system’s Back to School Bash, where roughly 800 families received school supplies. Supplies garnered by Piedmont Newnan staff were recently contributed to the Coweta Family Connection Back-to-School Bash.