Piedmont employees are pitching in for school children in a big way

Pulse
By
58 minutes ago
X

Piedmont, Georgia’s largest health care provider, announced on Friday that employees across numerous hospitals throughout the state recently participated in several community-based efforts to support children returning to school.

Piedmont Fayette employees donated “thousands” of school supplies to be distributed at National Night Out, an Aug. 1 community building event hosted by the City of Fayetteville Police Department.

“National Night Out is a way for us to connect with the community we serve as families prepare to go back to school,” Paige Muh, Piedmont Fayette’s director of community relations, said in a press release. “Providing school supplies is a way to build relationships and let citizens know that Piedmont Fayette cares about their health and wellness outside of the hospital’s walls.”

ExploreNorthside Hospital’s ‘Paint Gwinnett Pink’ returns Oct. 14

Piedmont Fayette employees were not the only ones pitching in to help children returning to school, however. Piedmont Eastside, Piedmont Macon, Macon North, Piedmont Newnan and Piedmont Rockdale employees each recently hosted school supply drives and donated supplies to local YMCA establishments. Piedmont Macon and Macon North alone participated in three different recent events, the health care provider reported.

“Piedmont’s Macon clinical hub held back-to-school drives at both hospitals to benefit about 50 school-aged students at the Brookdale Resource Center, which is for homeless people in Macon,” Piedmont reported in a press release. “Several community groups and businesses contributed to that event.

“In addition, the Macon hub used its Blue Jeans for a Cause donations (in which employees pay into a fund so that they can wear blue jeans to work on Fridays) and gave it to Burdell-Hunt Elementary to buy items for students as they headed back to school.”

ExplorePiedmont Columbus opens new rehabilitation hospital

Macon hub employees also participated in the Bibb County public school system’s Back to School Bash, where roughly 800 families received school supplies. Supplies garnered by Piedmont Newnan staff were recently contributed to the Coweta Family Connection Back-to-School Bash.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: R.J. Rico/AP

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers urged to curb citizen referendums4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Flowery Branch woman to serve 27 years for shooting neighbor over barking dog
34m ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
31m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
6h ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago
The Latest

These are the 5 best hospitals to work for in Georgia, according to Forbes
1h ago
3 gifts that will make nurses smile
Former NICU baby returns to Golisano Children’s Hospital as a NICU nurse
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Wurst Beer Hall

Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta
18h ago
4 things to know as Cobb teacher asks state to reverse firing over book
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top