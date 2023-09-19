These are the 5 best hospitals to work for in Georgia, according to Forbes

Iconic American business news outlet Forbes has published its rankings of the best U.S. employers for 2023. According to the rankings, five Georgia hospitals stand out among the competition for their quality of employers. Northside Hospital, Emory Healthcare, Shepherd Center, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Piedmont Healthcare are all local health care providers that ranked within the top 50 Georgia companies on Forbes’ rankings list.

To determine which U.S. companies are the best employers in 2023, Forbes utilized data from market research firm Statista to survey 70,000 U.S. workers across companies with 500 employees or more. Participants were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and were asked to evaluate their employers based on numerous factors, including work conditions and diversity. In total, 1,392 companies found their way into the rankings across all U.S. states.

“We found an interesting disconnect in terms of how workers are experiencing their jobs,” Kim Parker, Pew Research Center director of social trends research, told Forbes. “Most say they are highly satisfied with the human side of work—their relationships with their coworkers and supervisor. They are much less satisfied with their compensation and with the opportunities they’re given for promotion or advancement.”

For the state of Georgia, Atlanta-based Northside Hospital ranked fourth highest among all local companies. The hospital staffs over 2,500 physicians and serves roughly two million patients across the Atlanta metropolitan area. The hospital recently announced the return of “Paint Gwinnett Pink,” an annual fundraiser for cancer patients set to take place Oct. 14.

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare earned the seventh highest spot in Georgia’s rankings for the best employers of 2023. Employing over 24,000 people, Emory Healthcare reported on Aug. 1 that four of its hospitals placed in the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals issue.

The Atlanta-based Shepherd Center employs roughly 1,753 and earned the eleventh highest spot on Forbes’ list of the best Georgia employers of 2023. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta was not far behind, having earned the seventeenth highest spot on the list. Lastly, Atlanta’s Piedmont Healthcare ranked at No. 21 on the list.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

