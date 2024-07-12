Piedmont announces bicycle helmet drive for Safe Kids

Piedmont Walton Hospital will hold a bicycle helmet drive in support of Safe Kids, an organization dedicated to preventing injuries to children. Donors can drop off helmets in the front lobby of the Monroe hospital at 2151 West Spring St.

“Data shows that in the U.S., more children between the ages of five and 14 are seen in emergency rooms for bicycle-related injuries than from any other sport or activity,” Garrett Polston, Piedmont Walton’s trauma program manager, said in a news release. “Helmets can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by 88%, but studies show that only 45% of children wear a helmet when riding a bike.”

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 130,000 bicyclists are injured in crashes every year, leading to nearly 1,000 deaths. These crashes cost the United States an estimated $23 billion in health care and lost work productivity annually.

Most bicycle deaths occur in urban areas, roughly 78%. Adolescents, teens and young adults are the most likely to receive emergency room treatment for bicycle-related injuries, with ages 10-24 accounting for almost a third of all cases. Male bicyclists are five times more likely than females to be injured.

To promote the use of helmets, the CDC developed a game-based app on concussion safety for children ages 6 to 8 that can be accessed as cdc.gov. The website also features a fact sheet for parents with information on how to properly pick helmet sizes for children and when to replace their head gear.

“There is no concussion-proof helmet, but a helmet can help protect your child or teen from a serious brain or head injury,” the CDC reported. “It is important for your child or teen to avoid hits to the head, even with a helmet. It’s also very important that helmets fit properly by being well maintained, age appropriate, certified for use, and worn consistently and correctly.”

Piedmont Walton will collect helmets through the end of August. Community relations director Heather Allison is available at heather.allison@piedmont.org for anyone with questions about the drive or for anyone interested in further supporting the hospital.