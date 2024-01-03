Piedmont announces ‘unprecedented access to groundbreaking medical advances’ for Georgia patients

Atlanta-based health care system Piedmont announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Origin Commercial Ventures to develop the Piedmont Breakthrough Treatment Center. According to Georgia’s largest health care system, the treatment center will provide “Georgia’s patient population unprecedented access to groundbreaking medical advances and early phase clinical trials.”

The center will be utilized to accelerate the research of cell, gene and immunotherapies and will be accessed through Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology, Piedmont’s employed physician group and Piedmont Surgical Oncology/HPB Surgery. It represents the first formalization of a clinical trial program within the Piedmont Oncology Institute.

“One of Piedmont’s values is to ‘Embrace the Future’ and we are living out that value through this partnership to bring a higher level of care to our patients than we ever have before,” Charles L. Brown, III, M.D., CEO of Piedmont’s Physician Enterprise, said in a press release. “Our goal is to become a destination, not only for patients in Georgia, but for those patients throughout the Southeast whose therapies have failed them and who are seeking out novel treatments to achieve better outcomes.”