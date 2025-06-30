Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Supreme Court throws out appellate rulings in favor of transgender people in 4 states

The Supreme Court has thrown out appellate rulings in favor of transgender people in four states following the justices’ recent decision upholding a Tennessee ban on certain medical treatment for transgender youths
FILE - Transgenders rights supporters rally outside of the Supreme Court, Dec. 4, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Transgenders rights supporters rally outside of the Supreme Court, Dec. 4, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By MARK SHERMAN – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday threw out appellate rulings in favor of transgender people in four states following the justices' recent decision upholding a Tennessee ban on certain medical treatment for transgender youths.

But the justices took no action in cases from Arizona, Idaho and West Virginia involving the participation of transgender students on school sports teams. The court could say as soon as Thursday whether it will take up the issue in its next term.

The high court ordered appellate judges to reexamine cases from Idaho, North Carolina, Oklahoma and West Virginia involving access to medical care and birth certificates.

The action was unsurprising because the court had set the cases aside until after it decided the Tennessee case, as typically happens when the same legal issue is being considered.

The rulings all included findings that the restrictions on transgender people imposed by the states violate the Constitution's equal protection clause.

In the Tennessee case, the Supreme Court ruled that there was no constitutional violation in a state law prohibiting puberty blockers and hormone therapy to treat gender dysphoria in people younger than 18.

The justices ordered the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, to review its decision that West Virginia’s and North Carolina’s refusal to cover certain health care for transgender people with government-sponsored insurance is discriminatory.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will get back a case from Idaho stemming from the state's ban on certain surgical procedures for Medicaid recipients.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver will review its ruling blocking an Oklahoma ban on people changing their gender on birth certificates.

In one other case, from Kentucky, the justices rejected the appeal of transgender minors and their families challenging that state’s ban on gender-affirming care.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

FILE - People gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Oct. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

Supreme Court has 6 cases to decide, including birthright citizenship

The Latest: Supreme Court limits nationwide injunctions, but fate of birthright citizenship unclear

A West Virginia parent sues seeking a religious exemption from required school vaccinations

The Latest

FILE - A Home Depot logo sign hands on its facade, Friday, May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Credit: AP

Home Depot heads deeper into the building supply business with $5 billion acquisition of GMS

10m ago

22 killed as Israeli forces fire on Palestinians in Gaza seeking food aid, witnesses say

14m ago

Czech Philharmonic says Jakub Hrůša will become chief conductor in 2028

16m ago

Featured

Roey Shoshan sits inside the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody on Friday, June 27, 2025. Shoshan was born and raised in Israel and has lived in the United States for more than a decade. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

‘Leaves a tremendous mark on you’: Georgians recount arduous journeys home

In the midst of their travels, several Georgians found themselves at the center of a war zone when the Israeli Air Force preemptively struck Iran on June 13.

‘Diseases of despair’ afflict construction industry in Georgia

Male construction workers face a suicide rate 75% higher than that of the general population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1 dead, another critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood

1h ago