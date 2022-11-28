Nurse-Family Partnership is here to help Georgia’s first-time moms

“Nurse-Family Partnership is backed by over 45 years of research and proven outcomes for both mom and baby,” the nonprofit said. “We know from the randomized, controlled trials (considered the gold-standard of scientific studies), Nurse-Family Partnership has showed a 48% reduction in child abuse and neglect, 56% reduction in ER visits for accidents and poisonings, 50% reduction in language delays of child age 2 and 82% increase in months employed.”

It’s that two-pronged approach — research and specialized nursing — that makes it all come together.

“In 2022, Nurse-Family Partnership in the Albany area identified several cases of prenatal and post-partum preeclampsia and post-partum hemorrhage,” the organization said. “Our mental health assessments have provided referrals for services. We have helped navigate community resources for intimate partner violence when it is identified. We have also assisted with resources for homelessness.”

Nurse-Family Partnership is always looking to expand, but it needs the community’s help to do it.

“Community involvement is the backbone of the National Service Office’s ability to support a national network of local Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First programs,” the nonprofit said. “We invite residents to connect with their local Nurse-Family Partnership location and show interest in joining their Community Advisory Board. The purpose of the Community Advisory Board is to bring the voice of the community to help share the implementation of the model and develop key partnerships within the community to help support families. Plus, the Community Advisory Board helps advocate for funding and sustainability for Nurse-Family Partnership to serve more families.

“Investments in the National Service Office for Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First provides accessibility to those who need these proven interventions. Donations from the community further ensure accountability for both growth and performance and yield positive long-term health, mental wellness and self-sufficiency outcomes for families in communities across the country today and for generations to come.”

To get involved through a local Community Advisory Board, contact giving@nursefamilypartnership.org or call 866-864-5226. Those interested in donating can do so here.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.