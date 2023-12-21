Northside Hospital partners with ‘computer vision platform’ to treat 25,000 student athletes

To identify movement impairments, Physmodo’s software measures each patient’s mobility, stability, posture and stability. That data allows for the computer vision platform to provide personalized solutions to address musculoskeletal dysfunction and optimize physical health.

“We developed a screen for people to consistently — even daily — manage how they move,” Andrew Menter, Physmodo CEO, said in a press release. “Biomechanics is a critical component of health, but you cannot manage movement if you cannot measure movement.”

According to Physmodo, movement is the forgotten component of health.

“Biometrics – sleep, HRV, respiratory rate – can be measured daily,” according to the company’s website. “Yet biomechanics - movement - is measured infrequently. Or not at all. Why? Limited time and resources equals no scalability.”

The service requires no trainers or specialists to be administered, just a single 30-second movement recorded over a device. Physmodo users can then track their progress through analytics and a log of their previous assessments.

Northside Hospital and Physmodo’s partnership is anticipated to begin Jan. 1, 2024.