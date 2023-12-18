Atlanta’s Ronald McDonald House is supporting local patients in a big way

From the family room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to a sprawling 40-foot-long mobile medical clinic, the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House is helping Georgia families in a big way.

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital announced last week the three Ronald McDonald House guest rooms it sponsors off Peachtree-Dunwoody Road hosted 103 family stays in 2023.

“The relationship between Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities and Northside Hospital is unique, and we are honored to be partners,” Alissa Scherb, manager of corporate and foundation relations at the charities, said in a press release. “Over the years, Northside Hospital’s incredible support has been seen through adopting rooms, sponsoring events and volunteering. We value this generosity because it helps to ensure that families have a place of comfort while they’re enduring difficult times.”