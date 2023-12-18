Atlanta’s Ronald McDonald House is supporting local patients in a big way

From the family room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to a sprawling 40-foot-long mobile medical clinic, the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House is helping Georgia families in a big way.
Atlanta-based Northside Hospital announced last week the three Ronald McDonald House guest rooms it sponsors off Peachtree-Dunwoody Road hosted 103 family stays in 2023.
“The relationship between Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities and Northside Hospital is unique, and we are honored to be partners,” Alissa Scherb, manager of corporate and foundation relations at the charities, said in a press release. “Over the years, Northside Hospital’s incredible support has been seen through adopting rooms, sponsoring events and volunteering. We value this generosity because it helps to ensure that families have a place of comfort while they’re enduring difficult times.”
The 887 nights of rest across 29 Georgia counties and seven states have saved people in need a whopping $300,000. The Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, however, has hosted thousands of local families in need since its inception in 1979.
“The mission of Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities is to transform pediatric healthcare access and experiences for families with ill, injured or recovering children through a network of Houses, Family Rooms, Care Mobiles, and community resources,” according to the charity’s website. “The generosity of our volunteers and donors makes it all possible.”
Those interested in lending a hand can support Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities through volunteer work or simply attending an upcoming event. It’s that support that has made the charity so successful over the many decades.
“We know that not only can we support the families, but when they go back to Northside Hospital to see their family members, they’re in good hands,” Scherb said.
