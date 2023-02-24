‘Mansplaining’ having a strong effect on women in the workplace, study finds

“Results demonstrated that when faced with condescending explanation, voice nonrecognition, or interruption, women reacted more negatively and were more likely to see the behavior as indicative of gender bias when the communicator was a man,” the study reported.

Within the first study, 128 participants were asked to entertain a hypothetical — one where they had been appointed to a committee charged with allocating bonus funds to deserving employees. Participants then each entered a meeting with two actors. One actor was tasked with questioning each participant on if they understood the task by mansplaining the task at hand.