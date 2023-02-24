Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta expects 1,000 new jobs at expanding facility

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is hoping to complete its Arthur M. Blank Hospital expansion by fall 2024. By the time the North Druid Hills campus is ready to treat its first patient, the hospital will have created 1,000 new jobs — according to a recent report from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
The hospital expansion is massive, spanning 1.5 million square feet across 19 stories of space. The pediatric hospital will feature 446 beds and will be joined by the Center for Advanced Pediatrics, an outpatient clinic and support center.
The Arthur M. Blank Hospital, part of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s $1.5 billion expansion project, was made possible by a $200 million donation from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.
“As the largest and only freestanding pediatric healthcare system in Georgia, it’s our responsibility to serve both current and future generations of children,” Donna Hyland, CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, said in a press release. “This milestone marks an important step in making this hospital a reality, which will ensure we can meet the growing patient demand, bring hope to families and provide access to the unique specialized care offered by Children’s. We are beyond grateful to Arthur and his family foundation for this generous donation to help our mission grow and inspire others to give to Children’s.”
According to Blank, it’s all about making a difference in the local community.
“It’s a great honor for me and my family to be connected to Children’s, and a great honor for us to be connected to a system that has dealt with research, illness and disease for the most precious commodities that we have in the world, our children,” Blank said in a press release. “Children’s is one of the greatest pediatric hospitals in the United States. The work they are doing right here in our backyard will make a difference forever, and that’s very meaningful to me, my family and our associates.”
