Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta expects 1,000 new jobs at expanding facility

The Arthur M. Blank Hospital, part of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s $1.5 billion expansion project, was made possible by a $200 million donation from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

“As the largest and only freestanding pediatric healthcare system in Georgia, it’s our responsibility to serve both current and future generations of children,” Donna Hyland, CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, said in a press release. “This milestone marks an important step in making this hospital a reality, which will ensure we can meet the growing patient demand, bring hope to families and provide access to the unique specialized care offered by Children’s. We are beyond grateful to Arthur and his family foundation for this generous donation to help our mission grow and inspire others to give to Children’s.”