ER nurse makes millions selling her nursing school notes on Etsy

After opening up for business in June 2020, Beggs surpassed $2 million in profits just last year. Now she’s on 2023 edition of Forbes 30 under 30 list.

“If you buy a study sheet, just one single study sheet on one [medical] condition, it’s $2 a sheet,” she said. “I do sell them in bundles of specific classes. So a pediatric bundle, critical care bundle, those are $30 to $40, and that includes 50 to 60 medical conditions. And then, I sell all of them in one… big giant bundle for pretty much all of nursing school. And that is $150.”

Despite her side hustle transforming into a multi-million-dollar main squeeze, Beggs still works as a nurse — even teaching at a local university on the side.