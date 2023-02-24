X
ER nurse makes millions selling her nursing school notes on Etsy

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

TikTok’s Stephanee Beggs is an ER nurse with millions of dollars in the bank, and it’s all thanks to her side hustle: selling nursing school notes on Etsy.

“I fell right into it,” Beggs told Fox Business. “It was very unintentional. I got started selling my notes when I graduated from nursing school. I was studying for the boards exam, what we call the N.C.L.E.X. for nursing. And it was right when the pandemic happened, so I had nobody to study with. I would teach myself to the wall and I would record it. And then I posted that onto social media and people loved it.”

After garnering a fanbase of more than 600,000 followers on TikTok, Beggs decided to capitalize on the moment with some clever self-promoting.

“They asked to buy my study sheets,” she said. “So then, I created a shop that eventually became viral. And yeah, and so now I sell study sheets. I passed the boards a long time ago, and now I sell them for students who are approaching the board’s exam and taking tests in nursing school.”

After opening up for business in June 2020, Beggs surpassed $2 million in profits just last year. Now she’s on 2023 edition of Forbes 30 under 30 list.

@stephbegg

And THAT’S on ✨sterility✨ #dumbwaystodie #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #nursingstudent #nursingschool #nurse #nursesoftiktok #nurselife #rn #newgrad #newgradnurse #sterilefield #foleycatheter #bsn #nclex #nclexrn #nclextips #nclexprep #nursingnotes

♬ original sound - stephbeggs
“If you buy a study sheet, just one single study sheet on one [medical] condition, it’s $2 a sheet,” she said. “I do sell them in bundles of specific classes. So a pediatric bundle, critical care bundle, those are $30 to $40, and that includes 50 to 60 medical conditions. And then, I sell all of them in one… big giant bundle for pretty much all of nursing school. And that is $150.”

Despite her side hustle transforming into a multi-million-dollar main squeeze, Beggs still works as a nurse — even teaching at a local university on the side.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

