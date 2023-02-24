ER nurse makes millions selling her nursing school notes on Etsy

TikTok’s Stephanee Beggs is an ER nurse with millions of dollars in the bank, and it’s all thanks to her side hustle: selling nursing school notes on Etsy.
“I fell right into it,” Beggs told Fox Business. “It was very unintentional. I got started selling my notes when I graduated from nursing school. I was studying for the boards exam, what we call the N.C.L.E.X. for nursing. And it was right when the pandemic happened, so I had nobody to study with. I would teach myself to the wall and I would record it. And then I posted that onto social media and people loved it.”
After garnering a fanbase of more than 600,000 followers on TikTok, Beggs decided to capitalize on the moment with some clever self-promoting.
“They asked to buy my study sheets,” she said. “So then, I created a shop that eventually became viral. And yeah, and so now I sell study sheets. I passed the boards a long time ago, and now I sell them for students who are approaching the board’s exam and taking tests in nursing school.”
After opening up for business in June 2020, Beggs surpassed $2 million in profits just last year. Now she’s on 2023 edition of Forbes 30 under 30 list.
“If you buy a study sheet, just one single study sheet on one [medical] condition, it’s $2 a sheet,” she said. “I do sell them in bundles of specific classes. So a pediatric bundle, critical care bundle, those are $30 to $40, and that includes 50 to 60 medical conditions. And then, I sell all of them in one… big giant bundle for pretty much all of nursing school. And that is $150.”
Despite her side hustle transforming into a multi-million-dollar main squeeze, Beggs still works as a nurse — even teaching at a local university on the side.
