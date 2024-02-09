Like ‘walking on air’: Shoes nurses might want to check out

“Like walking on air,” a vet tech with plantar fasciitis told Shape.com when describing their favorite pair of shoes.
The website called the sneakers of choice, Clove Classics, one of the best for working nurses. Fit for a profession that demands on-your-feet activity for more than 12 hours at a time, it’s a grand accomplishment.
Nurses need good shoes. Comfort, support, waterproofing, easiness of cleaning and durability are the important factors that make a great pair of sneakers for these professionals. From the Clove Classic to the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, here are some of 2024′s best shoes for working nurses.
Clove Classic
The American Podiatric Medical Association awarded the Clove Classic its seal of approval for promoting foot health. The award-winning brand also earned high marks from both Shape.com and Nurse.org in their 2024 rankings. Podiatrist Dr. Bruce Pinker, of New York’s Progressive Foot Care, even named them the best slip on shoes of the year. They can be purchased here.
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0
According to Country Living, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe is the best in the business.
“With tens of thousands of 5-star ratings on Amazon — many of them from nurses — this is the clear winner for both functionality and price,” Country Living reported. “Nurses say these are lightweight, comfortable, and dry out easily in the sun. Put simply, they are ‘the best shoes to do a nursing shift in!’ There are also 45 color combinations, and we love a shoe with options.”
They can be purchased here.
Gales
Nurse.org ranked Gales shoes highly this year. Designed specifically for nurses, these kicks come in a wide variety of stylish colors and near perfect ratings from critical care nurse Alice Benjamin, MSN, BSN, RN. She tested the shoes for three shifts before ranking them 5 out of 5 in overall quality, comfort, water resistance, slip resistance, style and durability.
They can be purchased here.
About the Author