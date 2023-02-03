Nurse friends create water resistant, breathable shoes for 12-hour shifts

As part of their uniform, the shoes need to be more than just attractive though. The friends told Nurse.org their shoes are not only comfortable, slip resistant and stain repellent, but they also have an antimicrobial treatment that kills viruses, bacteria and microbes. In addition, the shoes have a layer that makes them water resistant without the use of chemicals or sprays.

“This unique feature allows our shoes to remain breathable, which prevents feet from getting overheated during those long 12+ hour shifts,” Loftin said. “Our fabric also provides unmatched durability that can stand up to the harshest work conditions, significantly increasing the life of the shoes.”

The shoes are available for preorder, with hundreds expected to be ready in March.

“We want to see Ünis in hospitals, offices, and clinics all across the country,” the nurses said. “We had our co-workers in mind through the entire shoe design process and we can’t wait for everyone to get a pair.”

