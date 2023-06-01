X

4 nursing students get sneaker endorsement deal

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Such deals are usually reserved for elite athletes

No one asks for their autograph, and they likely won’t get a multimillion-dollar deal when they “turn pro,” but four nursing students have signed an NIL endorsement deal with shoe company Saucony anyway.

NIL — which stands for name, image, likeness — deals have become popular as a way for elite college athletes to make money through marketing and promotions.

ExploreThese are the best shoes for nurses in 2023, as reviewed by nurses

“This groundbreaking program, created in partnership with full-service advertising agency Doner, aims to recognize, support, and celebrate the incredible achievements of this essential next generation of nurses as they prepare to embark on their critically important career journey,” Saucony and Galen College of Nursing announced in a joint statement.

“From the hours worked to the miles walked — the average nurse can walk nearly a marathon each week on the job — there is no question that today’s nursing students are true endurance athletes,” the statement reads.

Explore3 career options for nurses seeking a change

In addition to each student nurse receiving both Saucony Triumph 20 and Saucony Endorphin Shift 3 running shoes, they will be compensated financially for participating in the initiative.

The four — Lauren Lowe and Sarah Sangha, both in the two-year Associate Degree in Nursing program; and Ashley Lutes and Brianna Nelly, both in the three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program — will serve as ambassadors, and Saucony and Galen will feature their profiles on social media “just as we would expect to see from other high-profile elite college athletes,” they wrote.

“By joining forces, Saucony and Galen are championing the next generation of elite student nurses. Doner CCO Colin Jeffery said in the press release. “Their hard work, strength, and dedication are not only admirable but essential to the future health of our nation.”

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County / YouTube

Republicans try to put rampant voter challenger on Fulton election board41m ago

Credit: Rob Felt

Georgia Board of Regents hires president for University of North Georgia
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Defense attorney’s laptop seized in court
3h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: George Santos hires new Georgia operatives
5h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: George Santos hires new Georgia operatives
5h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Protesters gather where public safety training center critics jailed
4h ago
The Latest

Atlanta ranks among the best cities to spend your staycation
1h ago
Despite worries, experts say bird flu unlikely to effect humans
2h ago
Piedmont gives college money to ‘529 Day Baby’
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Archives: The rocky, wacky origin story of CNN 43 years ago in book form
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Teacher says metro Atlanta system gives students a way to cheat on tests
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top