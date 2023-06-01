4 nursing students get sneaker endorsement deal

No one asks for their autograph, and they likely won’t get a multimillion-dollar deal when they “turn pro,” but four nursing students have signed an NIL endorsement deal with shoe company Saucony anyway.

NIL — which stands for name, image, likeness — deals have become popular as a way for elite college athletes to make money through marketing and promotions.

“This groundbreaking program, created in partnership with full-service advertising agency Doner, aims to recognize, support, and celebrate the incredible achievements of this essential next generation of nurses as they prepare to embark on their critically important career journey,” Saucony and Galen College of Nursing announced in a joint statement.

“From the hours worked to the miles walked — the average nurse can walk nearly a marathon each week on the job — there is no question that today’s nursing students are true endurance athletes,” the statement reads.

In addition to each student nurse receiving both Saucony Triumph 20 and Saucony Endorphin Shift 3 running shoes, they will be compensated financially for participating in the initiative.

The four — Lauren Lowe and Sarah Sangha, both in the two-year Associate Degree in Nursing program; and Ashley Lutes and Brianna Nelly, both in the three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program — will serve as ambassadors, and Saucony and Galen will feature their profiles on social media “just as we would expect to see from other high-profile elite college athletes,” they wrote.

“By joining forces, Saucony and Galen are championing the next generation of elite student nurses. Doner CCO Colin Jeffery said in the press release. “Their hard work, strength, and dedication are not only admirable but essential to the future health of our nation.”