Study: Daily marijuana use raises risk of heart disease by 34%

Researchers utilized data from the All of Us Research Program to determine that daily cannabis users were 34% more likely to be diagnosed with coronary artery disease than those that have never used cannabis. Those that used the drug once a month or less were found to be at no significant risk.

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common type of heart disease within the U.S. and sometimes goes unnoticed until the affected suffers a heart attack, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overweight, physical inactivity, unhealthy eating, and smoking tobacco are all risk factors for CAD, which often comes with symptoms of chest pain, nausea, light headedness, shortness of breath and pain in the arms or shoulders.