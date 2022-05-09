4 myths about heart disease busted

Within five years of a heart attack, women are 20% more likely to face heart failure or death compared to their male counterparts. Women carry more unique risk factors for heart disease than men, like endometriosis, gestational diabetes or preeclampsia, according to Cleveland Clinic.

2. Young, healthy women aren’t at risk

Around 1 in 16 women over age 20 are affected by heart disease, according to the CDC. While women over 50 face an increased risk after menopause, heart disease affects women of all ages.

A specific type of heart disease called SCAD — spontaneous coronary artery dissection— more commonly affects young women. Pregnant women, young mothers, female athletes who perform intense exercises and young women who do not have the normal risk of heart disease face the risk of SCAD, according to UCI Health.

“Just as many women have heart attacks as men, and up to 25% to 30% of those cases can be due to SCAD,” UCI Health interventional cardiologist Jin K. Kim, M.D., Ph.D., said.

If you have diabetes, high cholesterol, smoke or high blood pressure as a side effect to birth control, you are at a greater risk for heart disease, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

3. ‘I don’t feel a tightness in the chest’

Chest pain is considered one of the telltale signs of an oncoming heart attack. However, women face different symptoms that aren’t related to chest pain. In fact, the list of top symptoms of heart attacks in women do not include chest pain. Here are some of the most common symptoms during a heart attack, according to Harvard Health:

Shortness of breath

Weakness

Unusual fatigue

Cold sweat

Dizziness

Nausea

Weak/heavy arms

4. If I have a genetic risk for heart disease, I can’t avoid it

Lifestyle factors play a larger role in heart disease than heredity, according to Northside Hospital’s Cardiovascular Institute. Changing your lifestyle by incorporating exercise, healthy eating habits and avoiding smoking or excessive drinking reduces your risk of heart attack by more than 50%. Almost 90% of all heart disease cases can be prevented. There are plenty of strategies you can include in your lifestyle to reduce your risk of heart disease.

What you can do

Get your heart checked today. MinuteClinic locations inside select CVS Pharmacy stores are offering no-cost heart health screenings for both women and men until May 14. At MinuteClinic, health professionals will look at your medical and family histories, take your blood pressure, and a blood test that will check your cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

