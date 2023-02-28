How to quit a toxic nursing job on good terms

Ideally, a four-week notice will give your employer and coworkers time to adjust and allow you to maintain a positive relationship with the company.

Writing a letter of resignation

According to RegisteredNurseRN.com, writing a letter of resignation can go a long way towards exiting your company with grace. Instead of simply telling your employer of your intention to leave, write a formal letter that clearly breaks down why you are leaving and the last day you plan to work. Thank your manager for the opportunity and offer words of encouragement to the team for the future.

Your delivery of the letter should match its contents. Be friendly and verbally offer thanks and words of encouragement. Be prepared to answer any questions about your departure that your manager may have. Rehearsing the interaction by yourself can be a great way to prepare.

Working after you’ve given notice

Knowing that you have another job lined up can be freeing. Giving your notice to leave your current position can be even more exciting. But, Nursemoneytalk.com reported that it is important not to get too relaxed just yet.

Once you have secured a new job and given your notice, continue to work hard at your current position. It may be tempting to coast through the final weeks of your employment, especially if working in a toxic environment. However, your coworkers and supervisors alike will remember your final moments at the company.

Make a positive impact to give them something wonderful to remember you by, just in case you find yourself in need of a later job opportunity.