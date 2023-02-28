Burnout and turnover are high in the modern health care industry, especially for nurses. Still, quitting a job is never easy. A few wrong words could lead to burned bridges with colleagues, or even whole companies.
Here’s a quick breakdown of how to quit a toxic nursing job on good terms:
Giving notice
Before giving notice of your intention to leave, Nurse.org says it’s important to finalize the details concerning your next employment opportunity. Make sure you have negotiated pay, benefits, confirmed a start date and a schedule for the new position.
To show respect to both your employer and coworkers, give as much notice as you possibly can before leaving your current position. The health care industry is battling significant staffing shortages, so your employer will likely need time to find your replacement.
Ideally, a four-week notice will give your employer and coworkers time to adjust and allow you to maintain a positive relationship with the company.
Writing a letter of resignation
According to RegisteredNurseRN.com, writing a letter of resignation can go a long way towards exiting your company with grace. Instead of simply telling your employer of your intention to leave, write a formal letter that clearly breaks down why you are leaving and the last day you plan to work. Thank your manager for the opportunity and offer words of encouragement to the team for the future.
Your delivery of the letter should match its contents. Be friendly and verbally offer thanks and words of encouragement. Be prepared to answer any questions about your departure that your manager may have. Rehearsing the interaction by yourself can be a great way to prepare.
Working after you’ve given notice
Knowing that you have another job lined up can be freeing. Giving your notice to leave your current position can be even more exciting. But, Nursemoneytalk.com reported that it is important not to get too relaxed just yet.
Once you have secured a new job and given your notice, continue to work hard at your current position. It may be tempting to coast through the final weeks of your employment, especially if working in a toxic environment. However, your coworkers and supervisors alike will remember your final moments at the company.
Make a positive impact to give them something wonderful to remember you by, just in case you find yourself in need of a later job opportunity.
