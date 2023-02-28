We’ve had 25 million flu cases in 2023. Will we see a second wave?

“This week’s ensemble predicts that the number of new weekly confirmed influenza hospital admissions will remain stable or have an uncertain trend nationally, with 240 to 3,400 new confirmed influenza hospital admissions likely reported in the week ending March 4, 2023,” the CDC reported.

The CDC places much of the health care industry’s success at battling the flu this year on the effectiveness of this season’s vaccines.

“According to data from the New Vaccine Surveillance Network (NVSN), VE against the predominant H3N2 viruses was 45% among children, which is higher than seen previously for this virus,” a Feb. 2023 CDC report explained. “To compare, during previous seasons, VE against H3N2 has been around 30%. The higher VE this season is likely because flu vaccination elicited good immunity against the variety of viruses circulating. Flu vaccine effectiveness against circulating influenza A(H1N1) viruses was 56%.”

The CDC continues to recommend that everyone six months old or older get an annual flu vaccine, as “the majority of influenza viruses tested are in the same genetic subclade as and antigenically similar to the influenza viruses included in this season’s influenza vaccine.”