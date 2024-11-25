How inactive folks over 40 may extend their lives up to 11 years

One hourlong walk could add up to six hours to the lifespan of someone over 40. That’s according to new research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Researchers crafted a predictive model based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, National Center for Health Statistics and the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to observe how physical activity related to life expectancy in people over 40.

For example, the 25% most active group’s activity equated to 160 minutes of walking every day. That much physical activity boosted their life expectancy roughly five years, the study found, climbing from the U.S. average of 78.6 to 84 years.

If the 25% of the population over 40 who are least active could increase movement to match the top 25%, the study found, they could increase their lifespan by 11 years.

“The greatest gain in lifetime per hour of walking was seen for individuals in the lowest activity quartile where an hour’s walk could add an impressive 6 hours to life.”

“There is a strong need to communicate these new estimates to decision-makers and clinicians,” according to the study. “Our findings support national policies and global initiatives that aim to increase PA (physical activity). Our study also highlights that the costs of physical inactivity are much larger than previously estimated. Our findings suggest that the Global Burden of Disease study currently greatly underestimates the burden attributable to physical inactivity.”

Explore New study shows that short bursts of exercise can help you get in shape

There is a strong need to communicate these new estimates to decision-makers and clinicians,” according to the study. “Our findings support national policies and global initiatives that aim to increase PA (physical activity). Our study also highlights that the costs of physical inactivity are much larger than previously estimated. Our findings suggest that the Global Burden of Disease study currently greatly underestimates the burden attributable to physical inactivity.”

The researchers, however, stressed the observational study’s findings did not prove a cause and effect relationship between physical activity and life expectancy.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.