New study shows that short bursts of exercise can help you get in shape

A few suggested exercises

Here are a few ideas on how you can get in those 10 minutes of intense exercise:

Tabata

Tabata is a type of HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout. Typically, Tabata exercises can be done in 10-20 minutes — including cool down intervals. YouTube is a great source for instructional videos.

Full body with a mini-band

Mini-bands are a great exercise tool for engaging various muscles groups — especially if you don’t have dumbbells around the house. Mini-bands can be found at most retailers, usually for less than $10.

This mini-band workout hits all major muscle groups. You’ll definitely feel the burn on this one.

AMRAP

AMRAP stands for “as many rounds as possible”, and it’s perfect for short-form exercises. You can pick which exercises to do — typically, its between four and six —‚ and how many repetitions and sets you do.

Killer core

These 10 minute bursts of exercise are perfect for strengthening your core. Abdominal muscles do more than just give you a great six-pack; they support your entire body, especially the spine.

Cardio and fat burner

Grow with Jo is a social media sensation. She’s a dedicated fitness lover and mother, who set out to prove that she could lose her pregnancy weight with at home workouts. Jo now has millions of followers on social media and is helping people get into shape with fun, short and long workouts.

These little bursts of exercise can not only help you live longer, but can deliver lasting changes just as effectively as longer workouts.