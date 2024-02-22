Women may benefit from exercise more than men do, study says

Explore Research shows nearly twice as many women are being diagnosed with ADHD

“Even a limited amount of regular exercise can provide a major benefit, and it turns out this is especially true for women,” researcher Dr. Susan Cheng told theNIH. “Taking some regular time out for exercise, even if it’s just 20-30 minutes of vigorous exercise a few times each week, can offer a lot more gain than they may realize.”

The researchers said multiple factors might account for the difference in exercise outcomes, including anatomy and physiology. For instance, women may face additional respiratory, metabolic and strength demands to perform the same exercises as men, who often naturally have more lung capacity, larger hearts and more lean body mass.

According to the study, women derived greater gain in all-cause and cardiovascular mortality risk reduction from equivalent physical activity.

“This study emphasizes that there is no singular approach for exercise,” Eric J. Shiroma, Sc.D., a program director in the clinical applications and prevention branch at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, told the NIH. “A person’s physical activity needs and goals may change based on their age, health status, and schedule — but the value of any type of exercise is irrefutable.”