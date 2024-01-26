Healthgrades: These are Georgia’s best hospitals for cardiology

The Healthgrades 2024 Specialty State Ranking Awards are now live, and numerous Georgia hospitals made the list. The rankings are designed to aid consumers who are seeking the highest quality specialty care. In the Peach State, five hospitals earned honorable mentions for their work in cardiology.

The Atlanta-based Piedmont Hospital ranked in the top spot this year. The medical facility is quickly becoming a perennial winner with Healthgrades, having been named among the nation’s top 2% of hospitals for two years running (2023 and 2024).

For the past three years, Piedmont Hospital has also won the America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award, which represents the top 5% of U.S. facilities.