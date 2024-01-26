Healthgrades: These are Georgia’s best hospitals for cardiology

The Healthgrades 2024 Specialty State Ranking Awards are now live, and numerous Georgia hospitals made the list. The rankings are designed to aid consumers who are seeking the highest quality specialty care. In the Peach State, five hospitals earned honorable mentions for their work in cardiology.
The Atlanta-based Piedmont Hospital ranked in the top spot this year. The medical facility is quickly becoming a perennial winner with Healthgrades, having been named among the nation’s top 2% of hospitals for two years running (2023 and 2024).
For the past three years, Piedmont Hospital has also won the America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award, which represents the top 5% of U.S. facilities.
Coming in second place for cardiology is Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital Midtown. A fellow three-time consecutive recipient of the America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award, the facility has a slew of Healthgrades awards to its name — including multiple honors for its cardiac care.
In third place, Emory University Hospital’s 1364 Clifton Road campus earned high praise for having a decreased rate of reported heart-related mortalities within 30 days of treatment.
It has also been recognized by Healthgrades as being among the top 1% of U.S. hospitals this year.
In fourth place, Emory Johns Creek Hospital is a 2023 and 2024 recipient of the America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award. Similar to its Clifton Road campus counterpart, the mortality rate of cardiology patients who received treatment at the hospital was lower than expected 30 days after treatment.
Piedmont Newnan Hospital earned the fifth spot. This medical facility earned a five-star rating by Healthgrades for its “better than expected” mortality rate concerning heart failure patients.
Piedmont Newnan is also a 2022 recipient of the America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award and the Stroke Care Excellence Award.
