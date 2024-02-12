Healthgrades: Georgia’s 3 best hospitals for neuroscience

Explore Visiting Nurse Health System celebrates 75th anniversary with fundraiser

Emory University Hospital

Healthgrades named Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital as the best Georgia hospital within the field of neuroscience.

Considered by the rankings and reviews company as among the top 1% of U.S. hospitals for two years running, Emory University Hospital is a multiple-time America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award recipient. It also earned the Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Emory University Hospital Midtown

Emory University took home the proverbial silver medal in neuroscience, as well. Healthgrades ranked Emory University Hospital Midtown, the school’s other Atlanta medical facility, as second-best.

A fellow back-to-back America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award winner, Emory Midtown received both the Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award and the Neurosciences Excellence Award in 2022, 2023 and this year.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital

Rounding out the list, Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital — yet another Emory University affiliate — took home the bronze medal.

A three-time America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award winner, the facility has consistently been ranked among the nation’s top 2% of hospitals since 2022. It is also a three-time winner of the Neurosciences Excellence Award and numerous other awards in other specialties.