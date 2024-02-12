Healthgrades: Georgia’s 3 best hospitals for neuroscience

Georgia hospitals took home 44 honors in Healthgrades’ 2024 Specialty State Ranking Awards. The prolific health care industry ranking and review company released its most updated findings in January, revealing each state’s best hospitals across 18 specialty areas that range from cardiac care to cranial neurosurgery.
Not all hospitals featured in the 2024 list are necessarily granted an award for their care, but Healthgrades does provide statewide rankings for hospitals of considerable quality.
When it comes to the realm of neuroscience, a medical field responsible for the treatment of over 1,000 disorders, three Georgia hospitals stood out from the local competition.
Emory University Hospital
Healthgrades named Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital as the best Georgia hospital within the field of neuroscience.
Considered by the rankings and reviews company as among the top 1% of U.S. hospitals for two years running, Emory University Hospital is a multiple-time America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award recipient. It also earned the Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Emory University Hospital Midtown
Emory University took home the proverbial silver medal in neuroscience, as well. Healthgrades ranked Emory University Hospital Midtown, the school’s other Atlanta medical facility, as second-best.
A fellow back-to-back America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award winner, Emory Midtown received both the Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award and the Neurosciences Excellence Award in 2022, 2023 and this year.
Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital
Rounding out the list, Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital — yet another Emory University affiliate — took home the bronze medal.
A three-time America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award winner, the facility has consistently been ranked among the nation’s top 2% of hospitals since 2022. It is also a three-time winner of the Neurosciences Excellence Award and numerous other awards in other specialties.
