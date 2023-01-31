Don’t expect ChatGPT to be publishing medical journals quite yet

“More worrisome are the effects of ChatGPT on writing scientific papers,” he reported. “In a recent study, abstracts created by ChatGPT were submitted to academic reviewers, who only caught 63% of these fakes. That’s a lot of AI-generated text that could find its way into the literature soon.

“For years, authors at the Science family of journals have signed a license certifying that ‘the Work is an original’ (italics added). For the Science journals, the word ‘original’ is enough to signal that text written by ChatGPT is not acceptable: It is, after all, plagiarized from ChatGPT.”

“The specific development that we felt very strongly that we needed to respond to was the fact that pretty much all of a sudden the tool was appearing as a co-author,” Magdalena Skipper, the editor-in-chief of Nature, added.

