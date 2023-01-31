BreakingNews
Gwinnett SWAT situation underway; residents told to shelter in place
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Don’t expect ChatGPT to be publishing medical journals quite yet

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Ever since its release last year, ChatGPT has been taking the internet by storm. Having recently passed all three parts of the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam, according to findings published on medRxiv, it’s an artificial intelligence that has the scientific community talking.

“ChatGPT performed at or near the passing threshold for all three exams without any specialized training or reinforcement,” the non peer-reviewed study said. “Additionally, ChatGPT demonstrated a high level of concordance and insight in its explanations. These results suggest that large language models may have the potential to assist with medical education, and potentially, clinical decision-making.”

ExploreReport: Burnout and workplace violence are key issues for nurses nationwide

Now, as reported by The Guardian, science journals have begun updating their editorial policies to ban the A.I. from co-authoring any scientific content.

“Given the frenzy that has built up around this, it’s a good idea to make it absolutely explicit that we will not permit ChatGPT to be an author or to have its text used in papers,” Holden Thorp, editor-in-chief of “Science,” said.

Thorp also noted that the online service is already quite capable of finding its way into publications — at least theoretically.

“More worrisome are the effects of ChatGPT on writing scientific papers,” he reported. “In a recent study, abstracts created by ChatGPT were submitted to academic reviewers, who only caught 63% of these fakes. That’s a lot of AI-generated text that could find its way into the literature soon.

“For years, authors at the Science family of journals have signed a license certifying that ‘the Work is an original’ (italics added). For the Science journals, the word ‘original’ is enough to signal that text written by ChatGPT is not acceptable: It is, after all, plagiarized from ChatGPT.”

ExploreStudy: Nurse practitioners receive more malpractice claims at physician offices

“The specific development that we felt very strongly that we needed to respond to was the fact that pretty much all of a sudden the tool was appearing as a co-author,” Magdalena Skipper, the editor-in-chief of Nature, added.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts4h ago

Credit: Greg Mooney

‘Hot Wing King’ explores what it means to be Black and gay in the South

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue Christian WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech
9h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Gwinnett SWAT situation underway; residents told to shelter in place
47m ago
The Latest

FDA moves to make it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood
19m ago
How much do Georgia nurses make? Here’s who’s earning the most in 2023
27m ago
Here are some quick tips to help pay for nursing school
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts
4h ago
It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
19h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top