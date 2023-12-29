“Nursegrid understands that being a nurse is more than just a job — it’s a way of life,” the company’s website says. “Our team created the #1 scheduling app for nurses so you can run your schedule, not the other way around. Today, we’re powered by the team at Healthstream, a trusted leader in healthcare, to expand what we can do for nurses and beyond.

“With over half a million nurses who use Nursegrid for everything from daily organization to advancing their careers, we’re turning stress into ‘yes!’ with all the resources nurses need to succeed.”

With a 4.9 rating across over 108,000 reviews in the App Store, the scheduling application has earned high praise from users.

“I have enjoyed using nurse grid for the last 5 years!” Reviewer Enicram commented. “It has helped me to not miss a shift and make adjustments based on my employers schedule grid. I can just open up the app and adjust easily what is listed online. It also helps me keep track of the shifts I charge, precept, attend education, PTO, time off and of course payday. It’s a quick reference guide when called to ask if you can work extra!”