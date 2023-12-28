Soldier returns from Middle East to surprise nurse mom for the holidays

To surprise her mother, Sgt. Cole told Kris that her tour had been extended and that she consequently would not be coming home for the holidays. Then the combat medical specialist went into action, surprising her mother on the morning of Dec. 15 with a visit to the Bryan East Campus. They had not seen each other since Sgt. Cole’s deployment.

“My mom has always been my biggest role model,” Sgt. Cole told 1011 Now. “She taught me how to be a caring and compassionate person and to always serve those around me. I’m so thankful and blessed to surprise her and be able to spend Christmas with her everyone here at home.”

According to the Nebraska nurse, seeing her daughter at the end of her shift was a welcome surprise.

Explore Emory School of Nursing takes to the fields for farmworkers in need

“Nobody said a word to me about any of this,” Kris told 1011 Now. “I’m so surprised she is home! We were just starting to plan our family get together for Christmas. And now Kate will be with us. It’s been a stressful 10 months, but I know her whole unit is well trained and taken care of. I’m just so excited to have her back.”