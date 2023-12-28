Nurses ranked #1 in patient satisfaction, according to poll

A new Gallup poll has named nurses first and doctors a distant second in the 2023 health care provider rankings. Released Dec. 18, the new survey revealed that 82% of those asked rated nurses positively — saying that nurses provide excellent or good medical care. Meanwhile, only 69% of those asked ranked doctors positively.

Conducted through most of November, the results are a culmination of the 2023 Health and Healthcare survey. This is far from the first time American hospital visitors ranked U.S. nurses highly in a survey however.

“Nurses’ top rank among healthcare providers underscores their premier position among U.S. occupations, generally, in Gallup’s annual honesty and ethics of professions ratings,” Gallup reported. “Most recently, in December 2022, nurses led the list of 18 professions rated, with 79% of Americans saying they had ‘very high’ or ‘high’ honesty and ethical standards. Medical doctors ranked second, at 62%.”