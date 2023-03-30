Piedmont will ‘dream big’ for Columbus’ new children’s hospital

“The need for quality health care for the children in Columbus and the surrounding counties affects all of us,” the Cheves family told Piedmont. “Our family has had several experiences over the years where our children and grandchildren had to go to Atlanta and elsewhere because the medical services they needed were not available in Columbus. We’re pleased to help bring quality and comprehensive health care for children in our community.”

Renovations to the facility will begin in August, with the 30-bed children’s hospital expected to open in fall 2024. The hospital will feature a pediatric inpatient unit, a pediatric intensive care unit and a pediatric intermediate care unit. Plans are also in place to take advantage of additional spaces inside the facility as “pediatric services are consolidated to deliver a comprehensive facility dedicated to caring for children in our area.”