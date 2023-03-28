4 foods that help prevent cancer, according to health experts

Whole grains

Whole grains are high in dietary fiber, offering greater nutrients beyond what can be found in refined grains.

“Analysis combining six observational cohort studies found 15% lower overall cancer risk with the equivalent of three standard servings (90 grams) per day,” the American Institute for Cancer Research reported. “One example of how you can accumulate this amount is with two slices of whole-grain bread plus a one-ounce portion of whole-grain cereal.”

Legumes

The dietary fiber, resistant starch and phenolic compounds found in legumes may support health-promoting gut bacteria, but they may also be beneficial for curbing cancer. Some data links regular legume consumption with a reduced risk of prostate and breast cancers. However the findings are not agreed upon quite yet. The biggest benefit of legumes remains dietary fiber.

“Beyond the strong link AICR/WCRF found between dietary fiber and lower risk of colorectal cancer, other research related to dietary fiber is not as clear,” the institute reported. “Observational population studies link high dietary fiber consumption with reduced risk of colorectal cancer. Analyses combining 16 to 20 prospective cohort studies also link dietary fiber with a lower risk of breast cancer.”

Fruits

From tomatoes to grapefruits to oranges, the American Institute for Cancer Research reported that several fruits have cancer-reducing effects.

Tomatoes, for example, offer preventative effects against prostate cancer.

“Of the many human studies investigating tomatoes, lycopene and cancer risk, most are observational studies of populations,” the institute said. “Early research linked tomato consumption and blood levels of lycopene to reduced prostate cancer risk, leading to a focus on the role of tomato consumption and this cancer.”

Grapefruits and oranges are among the citrus fruits that the institute reported as reducing the risk of stomach cancer. It may also help reduce incidences of lung cancer.

“Limited evidence ties citrus fruit specifically to lower risk of stomach cancer...,” the institute reported. “Analysis for the report also links citrus fruit consumption and lower risk of lung cancer, but relatively large variation in results of different studies (heterogeneity) means that further research is needed.”