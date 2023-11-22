CRNA pay is on the rise, and they’re making way more than the average American

SullivanCotter, a consulting firm for health care organizations and nonprofits, has published its 2023 Advanced Practice Provider Compensation and Productivity Survey. According to the report, Certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) are seeing a significant uptick in total cash compensation (TCC) this year.

“Consistent with the past several years, the demand for anesthesiology providers remains high, which continues to put upward pressure on compensation,” SullivanCotter reported in a press release.

“Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) saw a 9.6% increase in median TCC in 2023. In looking at the 3-year trends for CRNAs, median TCC rose 15.6% from 2020-2023, and median hourly rates increased from $89.62 in 2020 to $102.91 in 2023.”