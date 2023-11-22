CRNA pay is on the rise, and they’re making way more than the average American

SullivanCotter, a consulting firm for health care organizations and nonprofits, has published its 2023 Advanced Practice Provider Compensation and Productivity Survey. According to the report, Certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) are seeing a significant uptick in total cash compensation (TCC) this year.
“Consistent with the past several years, the demand for anesthesiology providers remains high, which continues to put upward pressure on compensation,” SullivanCotter reported in a press release.
“Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) saw a 9.6% increase in median TCC in 2023. In looking at the 3-year trends for CRNAs, median TCC rose 15.6% from 2020-2023, and median hourly rates increased from $89.62 in 2020 to $102.91 in 2023.”
According to the Social Security Administration, the average wage index for U.S. workers in 2022 was $63,795.13 — a 5.32% increase from the previous year. Comparatively, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that nurse anesthetists made a mean annual wage of $205,770 in 2022. That represents a 323% greater pay than the average American. Having received a 9.6% bump in pay, CRNAs are now taking home closer to $214,052 a year on average.
“The anesthesiology care team continues to see unprecedented changes as the shortage of physicians and CRNAs grows, yet the need for their services continues to increase at an unprecedented pace,” SullivanCotter APP practice leader Zachary Hartsell said in a press release. “As competition for CRNA talent increases, we are seeing organizations adjust CRNA compensation packages such as including sign-on and retention bonuses, student loan repayments, and adjustments to work effort expectations, roles and responsibilities. They are also looking at increasing salaries to stay competitive.”
To determine results for its advanced practitioner compensation survey, SullivanCotter utilized information from 816 different organizations. In total, the organizations represent over 124,000 advanced practitioner providers (APPs) and over 3,400 APP leaders.
