Nurse practitioner ranked among fastest growing professions

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nurse practitioner is the second fastest growing occupation in the country. Just behind wind turbine service technicians, nurse practitioner positions are expected to grow from 266,300 available jobs to 384,900 jobs by 2032. It represents a growth of 118,600 jobs over the next 10 years — a near 45% increase compared to 2022 employment numbers.
Nurse practitioners are not the only health care heroes expected to grow in staff over the coming years however. Industry wide, health care jobs are growing in number at a rapid pace.
“The health care and social assistance sector is projected to not only grow most rapidly of any sector, but it is also projected to create about 45 percent of all the projected job gains from 2022 to 2032,” the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
“Various healthcare occupations that are involved with the increased care of the aging population are projected to experience large and rapid employment increases. Home health and personal care aides, nurse practitioners, and medical and health services managers are three occupations that are projected to experience both large increases in employment and rapid growth.”
The rapid uptick in health care jobs over the coming decade is largely due to America’s aging population.
“The health care and social assistance sector is projected to add about 2.1 million jobs from 2022 to 2032, the most of any sector and about 45 percent of all new jobs,” the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
“This sector is also projected to grow faster than any other sector, growing at an annual rate of 1.0 percent. Four of the 10 fastest growing industries over the projections period come from within this sector, with the individual and family services industry projected to grow the fastest of those four–at an annual rate of 2.2 percent. Employment growth in the health care and social assistance sector is expected to be driven by both the aging population and a higher prevalence of chronic conditions, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.”
About the Author