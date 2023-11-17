Nurse practitioner ranked among fastest growing professions

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nurse practitioner is the second fastest growing occupation in the country. Just behind wind turbine service technicians, nurse practitioner positions are expected to grow from 266,300 available jobs to 384,900 jobs by 2032. It represents a growth of 118,600 jobs over the next 10 years — a near 45% increase compared to 2022 employment numbers.

Nurse practitioners are not the only health care heroes expected to grow in staff over the coming years however. Industry wide, health care jobs are growing in number at a rapid pace.

“The health care and social assistance sector is projected to not only grow most rapidly of any sector, but it is also projected to create about 45 percent of all the projected job gains from 2022 to 2032,” the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.