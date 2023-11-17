WHO declares loneliness a worldwide health priority

The World Health Organization (WHO) is launching a new commission to address the global struggle of loneliness. For the next three years, the Commission of Social Connection will address loneliness as an epidemic by delivering various resources to communities in need, working to understand the severity of health risks associated with social isolation and by mapping solutions to those issues.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought the problem of social isolation and loneliness to widespread public attention, affecting all countries, communities and ages,” WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing on Wednesday. “But the problem existed long before the pandemic, and it continues for many people throughout the world.”

Research has found that social isolation is linked to a number of health risks, prompting WHO to form the commission.