Summer has hard launched, and it’s important to be aware of an often-overlooked factor that can turn your sun-soaked fun into a painful ordeal.

Certain medications, both prescription and over the counter, can significantly increase your skin’s sensitivity to sunlight, putting you at higher risk of severe sunburns and other skin reactions.

“(Certain) medications make a person more sensitive to the sun, causing their skin to overreact to sunlight. Moreover, sun sensitivity can lead to severe sunburn even with brief exposure to sunlight,” Dr. HaVy Ngo-Hamilton, clinical consultant at BuzzRx, told Healthline.

This condition, known as photosensitivity, can turn a leisurely afternoon in the park into a painful ordeal. “Photosensitizing medications have a unique chemical makeup that becomes destabilized or altered when they come in contact with the absorbed UV rays. Skin reactions occur as a result of this interaction, leading to phototoxicity or photoallergy,” she said.

So, what’s lurking in your medicine cabinet that might cause trouble? Common culprits, according to Healthline, include:

Antibiotics like doxycycline and ciprofloxacin

Over-the-counter pain relievers such as naproxen

Acne treatments like Accutane and Retin-A

Some blood pressure medications, particularly thiazine diuretics

Certain antidepressants and antihistamines

Even go-to supplements aren’t off the hook — St. John’s Wort, for instance, is known to increase sun sensitivity, according to Mount Sinai Health System.

If you’re worried about getting sunburn or do get one, don’t stop taking the medication without talking to your doctor first.

“A lot of these medications are used to treat serious health conditions, such as arrhythmia, diabetes, and different autoimmune disorders. Stopping these medications can lead to serious health consequences,” Ngo-Hamilton said.

Instead, amp up your sun protection game:

Opt for broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen and reapply every two hours

Embrace sun-protective clothing and wide-brimmed hats

Seek shade, especially during peak UV hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Consider UV-blocking sunglasses to protect your eyes

Enjoying the outdoors doesn’t have to come at the cost of your skin’s health. By being mindful of your medications and taking extra precautions, you can keep your skin looking fabulous all season long.