What to do if your sunburn starts to peel

Cool down

It might not stop the peeling, but taking a cold shower or using a cool compress will help to take the sting out of a sunburn. Lipner cautions against exfoliating — using a loofah or scrubbing brush — while in the shower, however.

It’s important not to put ice directly on your sunburn, Insider cautions. Severe cold can cause more damage and can delay the healing process.

Moisturize

Look in a sun lover’s bathroom, and you’ll find a bottle of aloe vera gel.

Aloe vera “is rich in water and skin-soothing sugars that form a protective seal over the surface of the skin,” Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital, told Insider.

In addition to aloe, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends using soy-based moisturizers, which contain antioxidants that can help fight the free radicals caused by sun exposure.

Before buying a moisturizer, check to be sure it doesn’t contain petroleum or oil-based creams, which can trap heat and further irritate your sunburned skin.

Soak

Just like a cold shower, a cool soak can help reduce the pain of a sunburn. Throw some colloidal oatmeal in the mix, however, and you can also moisturize your injured skin and bring down any swelling.

Before you reach for that cylinder of Quaker oats, you should know colloidal oats aren’t the same thing. Insider says you can put some uncooked whole oats into a food processor or blender they become a fine powder. Then add about 1 cup to your bath and soak for 10-15 minutes.

