Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report issues accessing their email

NEW YORK (AP) — Several thousand Microsoft Outlook users ran into issues with the email platform Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with some reporting problems like loading their inboxes or signing in.

Microsoft 365's status page first said that it was investigating an issue with Outlook on Wednesday night, and later shared it was deploying a fix. But affected systems aren't fully back online yet — with the company noting that it encountered a problem with its initial remedy.

"We identified an issue with the initial fix, and we've corrected it," Microsoft 365 Status wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Thursday morning. "We're continuing to deploy the fix, and we're closely monitoring the deployment to ensure no further issues are encountered."