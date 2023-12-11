Atlanta nurses honored at 2023 DAISY Awards

The DAISY Award honors nurses for going above and beyond as they caare for their patients. This year, a staggering 51 nurses in the Atlanta area have been honored with the award. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital announced on Friday that five Northside nurses have received the honor.
“Any licensed, registered nurse, nursing faculty or nursing student is eligible to be nominated for a DAISY Award,” according to the award organization’s website. “DAISY partners with healthcare facilities across the continuum of care - large health systems, clinics, long-term care facilities, surgery centers, critical access/rural hospitals, schools of nursing, and more. Our recognition programs express gratitude to nurses wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers - from nursing student through lifetime achievement.”
A child at Northside Forsyth offered a few words to Northside Hospital about what made 2023 DAISY Award winner Robert Achim, RN, such a great health care hero.
“He spent time talking to my dad about being Sicilian and the things going on in the world,” according to a Northside Hospital press release. “My mom was always asking where Robert was and was thankful for his ‘special cocktail’ that helped her feel better. He went above and beyond with the care he gave not only to my mom but to all of the patients that he cares for.”
For a full list of the 51 Atlanta-based 2023 DAISY Award honorees, visit daisyfoundation.org. A list of each Northside nurse honored with a 2023 DAISY Award can be viewed below:
- Carlton Cowan, BSN, RN, Northside Atlanta Intensive Care Unit (ICU)
- Marge Mrache, BSN, RN, Northside Cherokee ICU
- Alicia Cornelison, RN, Northside Duluth Surgical Care
- Robert Achim, RN, Northside Forsyth Acute Care Cardiology
- Naomi Abraha, BSN, RN, Northside Gwinnett Coronary Care ICU
