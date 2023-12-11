Atlanta nurses honored at 2023 DAISY Awards

The DAISY Award honors nurses for going above and beyond as they caare for their patients. This year, a staggering 51 nurses in the Atlanta area have been honored with the award. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital announced on Friday that five Northside nurses have received the honor.

“Any licensed, registered nurse, nursing faculty or nursing student is eligible to be nominated for a DAISY Award,” according to the award organization’s website. “DAISY partners with healthcare facilities across the continuum of care - large health systems, clinics, long-term care facilities, surgery centers, critical access/rural hospitals, schools of nursing, and more. Our recognition programs express gratitude to nurses wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers - from nursing student through lifetime achievement.”

A child at Northside Forsyth offered a few words to Northside Hospital about what made 2023 DAISY Award winner Robert Achim, RN, such a great health care hero.