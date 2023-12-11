Two Georgia hospitals named among best in maternity care by U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2024 edition of the “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” rankings. This time, two Georgia hospitals earned “High Performing” marks within the rankings — Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

“Relatively little information is readily available to the public about which facilities across the country are best at caring for expectant parents during labor and delivery following an uncomplicated pregnancy,” according to U.S. News. “By evaluating hospitals using core maternity and perinatal care data, including data primarily self-reported by hospitals, and by publishing this information publicly on each hospital’s usnews.com page, we aim to enhance the transparency of the maternity services provided for uncomplicated pregnancies.”

Atlanta-based health care system Piedmont responded on Thursday to the news.